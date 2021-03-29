Jane Street Group LLC Sells 706,458 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,458 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.48% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IGOV remained flat at $$52.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.