Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,012,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. 8,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

