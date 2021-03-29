Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 271,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

