Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.90. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

