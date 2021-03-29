Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097,397 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,659. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

