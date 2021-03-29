Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $38.29 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

