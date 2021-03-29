Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $40.76 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Henry Schein worth $40,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

