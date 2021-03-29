Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of PDD opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $212.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

