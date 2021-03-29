Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 339,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $51,380,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $14,680,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $22,020,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $174.40 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.