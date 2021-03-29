Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 116,463 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $48,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.