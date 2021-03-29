Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 439,545 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.08% of Korn Ferry worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

