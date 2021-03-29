Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

JSMD stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

