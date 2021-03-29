Jarvis+ Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $820,435.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

