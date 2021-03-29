Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICL Group in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

