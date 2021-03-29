Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

