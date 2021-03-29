Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Elbit Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Elbit Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $139.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.