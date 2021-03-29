Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$132.60 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$215.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

