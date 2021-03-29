Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

