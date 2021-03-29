Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. General Mills has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $66.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

