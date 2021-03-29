Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

