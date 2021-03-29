Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Buy

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DSKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Monday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
Jet2 Company Profile
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.