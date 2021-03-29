Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Buy

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSKIF remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Monday. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Jet2 Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

