JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.21

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

