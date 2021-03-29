JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.67

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.67 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 10582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $20,349,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $254,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.