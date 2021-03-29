Jobchain (JOB) Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $462,923.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,008,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

