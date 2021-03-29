Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 40% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $473,884.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,558,978,293 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

