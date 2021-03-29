John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

