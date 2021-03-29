John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.