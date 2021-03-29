Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 271.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,246,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 85,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

