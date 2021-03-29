Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.55. 238,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

