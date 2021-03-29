Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,190,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $438.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.