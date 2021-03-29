Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

