Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 73,433 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. 6,093,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,026.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

