JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JST. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.60 ($63.06).

Shares of ETR:JST traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €52.70 ($62.00). The stock had a trading volume of 25,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a fifty-two week high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a market capitalization of $785.23 million and a P/E ratio of 178.64.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

