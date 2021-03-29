JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 287,318 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 287,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.23% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $418,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,981. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.