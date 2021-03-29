JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 45,350 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.30% of Hasbro worth $422,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.