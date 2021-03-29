JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $391,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.99. 48,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

