JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $385,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $148.07. 246,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

