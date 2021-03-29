JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,677,154 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.40% of Sun Communities worth $392,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $151.67. 8,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

