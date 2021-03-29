JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) to Underweight

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank raised Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS LNNNY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75. Leoni has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

