JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $381.74 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.27% of Copart worth $381,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $59,489,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,822. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

