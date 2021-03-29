JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $388.34 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.56% of Celanese worth $388,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRB Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celanese by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.59. 17,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

