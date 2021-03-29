JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $398.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,712,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.14% of Kimco Realty worth $398,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,890,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 170,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

