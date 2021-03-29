JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $410.27 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,276 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $410,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $44.19. 11,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

