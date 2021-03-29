JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 500

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 85.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,305.82 ($43.19).

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock traded down GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,398 ($44.40). The company had a trading volume of 280,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,610. The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,121.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,818.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,518 ($45.96).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

