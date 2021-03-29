JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,420

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,012 ($39.35).

Shares of LON:PSN traded down GBX 92 ($1.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,929 ($38.27). 902,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,841.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,688.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.85.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

