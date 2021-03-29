JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $407,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

NYSE:MTD traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,168.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.69. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $611.82 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

