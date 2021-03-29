JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

