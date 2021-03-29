JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $399,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $15.62. 630,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

