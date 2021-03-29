JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.29 ($12.79).

LON:VTY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,089 ($14.23). The stock had a trading volume of 415,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,223. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 945.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 805.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

