JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

