JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

